May is Water Awareness Month and the California Water Institute (CWI) - Research and Education Division at Fresno State is set to host its annual Water Bootcamp, a virtual series aimed at educating people about the complex water system in California.

“Water is so critical to the Valley and a lot of us just know that it comes out of our tap, we don’t know where it’s coming from,” said Laura Ramos, interim director of CWI’s Research and Education Division.

The origin of Water Awareness Month can be traced back to the California Drought of 1987-1992 when it was launched as a collaborative initiative between the California Department of Water Resources and the Association of CA Water Agencies. The main purpose of Water Awareness Month is to raise public awareness about the importance of water conservation, the value of water as a natural resource, and the need to use it wisely and sustainably.

