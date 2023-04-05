The Central Valley has got its good news and bad news. There is a record 305% of average snowpack in the southern Sierra and a forecast for a high of 81 degrees in Hanford this weekend — the second week of April.

The contrasts around the region are dramatic with Mammoth Mountain's snowpack at 870 inches at the summit. Talk about contrasts — Death Valley is forecast to reach over 100 degrees on Easter.

China Peak, above Fresno, now sports over 700 inches of snow at the top of the mountain. Mammoth says you will be skiing at least into July and at China Peak they are scheduled to be open into May. California’s highest-ever recorded snowfall was 818 inches (68.24 feet) in 1938. More snow is forecast this week in Northern California, as days seem to see-saw between cold and warming up. The big atmospheric river storms appear to be gone, thank you.

Screen Shot 2023-04-05 at 6.41.43 AM.png

