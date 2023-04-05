The Central Valley has got its good news and bad news. There is a record 305% of average snowpack in the southern Sierra and a forecast for a high of 81 degrees in Hanford this weekend — the second week of April.
The contrasts around the region are dramatic with Mammoth Mountain's snowpack at 870 inches at the summit. Talk about contrasts — Death Valley is forecast to reach over 100 degrees on Easter.
China Peak, above Fresno, now sports over 700 inches of snow at the top of the mountain. Mammoth says you will be skiing at least into July and at China Peak they are scheduled to be open into May. California’s highest-ever recorded snowfall was 818 inches (68.24 feet) in 1938. More snow is forecast this week in Northern California, as days seem to see-saw between cold and warming up. The big atmospheric river storms appear to be gone, thank you.
Meanwhile the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is wasting no time draining half the volume of Lake Kaweah in the past three weeks to make room for, hopefully, a measured snowmelt and not a sudden crush of runoff. The same thing is happening at Pine Flat Reservoir and Lake Isabella. At Lake Success they are on hold for major releases due to the need for repairs to embankments below the dam.
In Kings County the empty Tulare Lake continues to fill up with plenty of struggles over which land will be flooded next.
Flood waters are inundating some orchards (the rumor is 25,000 acres of all kinds of farmland). If left that way the trees will not survive. Of course there is major damage in small towns like Allensworth and Alpaugh that remain flooded. High-Speed Rail construction equipment in the lakebed is under water.
But all this water has got to be good news for drought-impacted farmland. The state and local water agencies are encouraging sinking water on farmland and recharge basins to make up for years of declining groundwater, subsidence and fields going fallow.
State forecasters last week predicted Kings River runoff in April through July most likely will be 3.1 million acre-feet, but may be as great as 3.6 million acre-feet. The average on the Kings is 1.7 million acre-feet.
On the Kaweah, the conservation district estimates April-July runoff at 820,000 acre feet and water year runoff at about 1.3 million acre feet — near to 1983 numbers and three times the average. The Corps has already released 400,000 acre feet from Terminus Dam.
Unbelievable Opportunity
So here is the good news — local dairy leader Geoff Vanden Heuvel offers this view of the opportunity to reverse the Central Valley’s multi-decade groundwater decline based on a new state recharge initiative. (His numbers could be low based on Pine Flat and Terminus estimates shown above.)
“The Southern Sierra mountains show nearly 3.5 million acre-feet of projected runoff anticipated to flow through the southern San Joaquin Valley over the next several months.
• Groundwater depletion in the last two years has been over 7 million acre-feet in the Valley. There is a lot of room for this surplus flood water to fill up the aquifer if we can slow the water down and disperse it over the landscape, hopefully in an organized and safe way.
• The Central Sierra mountains are predicted to generate nearly 9 million acre-feet of projected runoff. Here too, the last couple of years have seen groundwater overdraft and this is the year to recharge the aquifer. The fact that we have wet and dry cycles is normal for California. We have had the dry years; now we have this unbelievable opportunity with this incredible wet year.”
As for Tulare Lake, if you have a big body of water that is not going away for a while — why not sell tickets for boat rides? Tulare Lake stuck around for three years after the 1983 flood. On a more serious note, former Visalia City Councilmember Greg Collins says there are both water supply and conservation reasons for the state and non-profits to buy up part of the lakebed for both water storage and habitat restoration for wildlife. The place used to be teeming with birds.
Family HealthCare Network wants new clinic
Visalia-based Family HealthCare Network wants to build a 15,000 square-foot medical clinic on 1.8 acres of open land in Hanford. The project site’s existing zoning is Regional Commercial (C-R) and no zone change is proposed for the site at 12th Avenue and Hayden Drive, next to Highway 198. It will be the federally funded clinic network’s second location in town with their other clinic on 5th Street.
Construction activity for the new medical building would begin in mid-2024, according to documents filed with the city. Construction is anticipated to be completed within six-months. Parking at the clinic will offer 68 spaces.
Half of heavy trucks sales to be electric by 2035
Last week the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it granted California the legal authority to require half of all heavy-duty truck sales in the state to be fully electric by 2035. The approval comes after the state last year banned the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles starting in the same target year of 2035.
Schools getting 0% loans to add solar
The California Energy Commission is expected to approve nearly $8 million for area school districts to add solar units to their grounds. The 0% interest loans total $7,979,597. The commission resolutions detail location and amounts to be approved at their April meeting.
Among local districts getting awards:
Sundale Union Elementary School District. Proposed resolution approving Agreement 002-22-ECG with Sundale Union Elementary School District near Tulare for a $2,286,703 loan at 0% interest, and adopting staff’s determination that this action is exempt from CEQA. This loan will finance the installation of a 440 kilowatt carport structure photovoltaic (PV) system at Sundale’s single school site. Upon completion, the project is estimated to save 678,301 kWh and approximately $117,542 in utility costs per year.
Hanford Elementary School District. Proposed resolution approving Agreement 003-22-ECG with Hanford Elementary School District for a $2,202,584 loan at 0% interest, and adopting staff’s determination that this action is exempt from CEQA. The loan will finance the installation of two carport solar PV arrays totaling 372.6 kW at two sites. Upon completion, the project is estimated to save 600,486 kWh and approximately $111,042 in utility costs per year.
Kings River Union Elementary School District. Proposed resolution approving Agreement 004-22-ECG with Kings River Union Elementary School District in Kingsburg for a $1,072,271 loan at 0% interest, and adopting staff’s determination that this action is exempt from CEQA. The loan will finance the installation of one ground-mounted solar PV array of 208.8 kW at one site. Upon completion, the project is estimated to save 348,185 kWh and approximately $79,128 in utility costs per year.