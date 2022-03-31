Visit Visalia and its local tourism partners are kicking off Autism Awareness Month in April by celebrating “Light It Up Blue” Day on Saturday, April 2, 2022. They join organizations locally and around the world who will participate in this unique global initiative that helps raise awareness about autism.
Visalia will Light It Up Blue beginning April 2 when local businesses will be lit up with blue light to show support for the Autism Awareness initiative. Along with Visit Visalia, other local businesses that will light up their offices include: Visalia Convention Center, Visalia Marriott Hotel, the Visalia Wyndham Hotel and Valley Oaks Golf Course. Valley Oaks Golf Course is the first golf course in California to be designated a Certified Autism Center.
Autism awareness events are planned in Visalia throughout the month of April and include:
- Tulare County Museum Jamboree: This year’s annual event on April 2 will celebrate Tulare County Heritage with a festival that will include performances, demonstrations, live music, food and more. Organizers will also highlight Autism Awareness with volunteers wearing blue in honor of World Autism Day! Tulare County Museum recently earned its designation as a Certified Autism Center. (https://tularecountymuseum.org/)
- Autism Awareness Car Show: On April 2, Central Valley Music Organization presents an Autism Awareness Car Show at Plaza Park in Visalia to help raise awareness of autism. This is a free event and open to all. More information can be found on their website at https://centralvalleymusicawards.com/.
- Visalia Rawhide Baseball at Valley Strong Ballpark: April 19, Valley Strong Ballpark will host the “Free to Be Me” night celebrating those with disabilities including autism. Fans can pick up vouchers at participating Valley Pacific Petroleum and Chevron stations to get two Rawhide tickets for the price of one. Valley Strong Credit Union members can also buy one ticket and get another ticket free when they show their Valley Strong Credit Union card at the box office. (https://www.milb.com/visalia)