No longer the king, times have changed in the cotton business. California used to produce over 1.6 million acres of cotton - but today that is down to about 100,000 acres.

Those changes have affected the Valley Cotton Classing Office operated by USDA located in the Visalia Industrial Park.

Director of the center, Greg Townsend, says the Visalia office was opened in 1991 after consolidating operations in Fresno and Bakersfield in the heart of the San Joaquin Valley cotton belt.

