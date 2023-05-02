VMC partners 2.jpg

Visalia Medical Clinic, a group of 62 physicians and other health care providers, is partnering with Adventist Health Physicians Network.

In a move to give patients access to additional hospitals and services, Visalia Medical Clinic, a group of 62 physicians and other health care providers, is partnering with Adventist Health Physicians Network, effective May 1, an Adventist press release stated.

“In partnering with Adventist Health, along with their four hospitals and more than 60 medical offices in the Valley, it expands our patients’ access to comprehensive care in Hanford, Tulare and other locations, in addition to Visalia,” said Angela Pap, M.D., VMC Board Chair and President.  Adventist Health is also a multi-state health system, which improves our ability to grow our services as needed in the future.

The transition includes the Visalia Medical Clinic and Sleep Lab on West Hillsdale Avenue, its Aesthetic Center on Avenida de los Robles and its Physical Rehabilitation Center on North Akers Street. 

