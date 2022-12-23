1883-sequoia-national-forest-sign.png

Visalia has been designated the first-ever Certified Autism Destination in the country, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

This follows a year-long effort by local tourism partners to better address the travel needs of autistic adventurers and their families in the destination. Recent studies conducted by Autism Travel show that 87% of parents with an autistic child do not travel, but 93% would be more likely to if autism certified options were available. Now, travelers can enjoy inclusive and accessible travel to Visalia and the nearby Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks.

"We are truly honored to obtain the Certified Autism Destination designation," said John Oneto, board chair of Visit Visalia. "Visalia has long-prided itself in being a welcoming and inviting community and this was a collective effort by the tourism industry to make experiences sensory-friendly and remove barriers, ensuring every visitor can feel comfortable during and enjoy their stay as they explore our vibrant downtown and nearby national parks."

