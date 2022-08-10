Eight hospitals in the Central Valley are among the 2,600 nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke, according to a release.
Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. These health crises require swift and proven treatment to ensure the best outcomes for patients. The American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, sets the standards for high-quality, science-based care and access that all patients deserve.
“Every 40 seconds, someone in America has a stroke or heart attack,” said Kelley Berry, Executive Director, American Heart Association – Central Valley. “Access to high-quality care is something that everyone should have, and the Get With The Guidelines program helps ensure all patients can access high-quality care amid adversity.”