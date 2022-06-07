Valley Children's Healthcare awarded $79,200
- Contributed Report
-
- Updated
The International Agri-Center, World Ag Expo, and the Central Valley Toyota Dealers presented a check in the amount of $79,200 to Valley Children’s Healthcare during the All Guild Picnic on the hospital grounds on May 25, in Madera, California. Valley Children’s became the fundraiser beneficiary in 2015 and $550,179 has been raised through the program to date.
The check represented the total funds raised by the Guilds of Valley Children’s Healthcare, who participated in World Ag Expo’s Toyota Tundra Giveaway by selling chances to win a new 2022 Tundra. The proceeds from the giveaway will directly benefit the Central California hospital.
“The Guilds of Valley Children's are proud to collaborate with World Ag Expo and Central Valley Toyota Dealers in raising funds and promoting goodwill for Valley Children’s for the past eight years,” said Connie McClaskey, Chair of the Guild Coordinating Council. “We are lucky to live in a community that is so supportive of Valley Children’s and the care they provide to children and their families."
The Tundra truck, won by Dianna Alexander of Chowchilla on the final day of World Ag Expo, was donated by the Central Valley Toyota Dealers, through their role as the Official Truck of World Ag Expo.
“This is one of the most rewarding programs we do,” said Jerry Sinift, Chief Executive Officer, International Agri-Center. “The Guilds do an amazing job driving this fundraiser. The Central Valley community and World Ag Expo attendees are always great supporters. And of course, we couldn’t do it without the support of our Central Valley Toyota dealers.”
The 2023 World Ag Expo Toyota Tundra Giveaway, benefiting Valley Children’s Healthcare, will kick off ticket sales this fall.