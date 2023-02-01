Todd Suntrapak, President and CEO of Valley Children’s Healthcare in Madera, has been elected 2023 chair of the California Hospital Association’s Board of Trustees. Suntrapak, who has been with Valley Children’s for more than 25 years, was named CEO in 2012 after serving in various leadership positions. He has championed the organization’s commitment to providing highly specialized and comprehensive pediatric care to 1.3 million children throughout California’s Central Valley, according to a release. 

Suntrapak, who holds a master’s degree in health care management and was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from California State University, Fresno, also is a sought-after lecturer for university courses, business roundtables, and national conferences on topics such as pediatric system transformation, health care policy, and leadership. Leading a team of 640 physicians, 3,500 staff, and nearly 800 volunteers and guild members, Suntrapak’s leadership has led to Valley Children’s being named by Becker’s Healthcare as one of the “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare.”

“In addition to the exceptional privilege I’ve been given to chair the association, I view the honor through the lens of the central role society has entrusted in our institutions,” Suntrapak said. “While the pandemic highlighted the critical role California’s hospitals played in a challenging time, it also underscored our long record of setting high standards of providing paramount health care for the individual well-being of patients. Our hospitals have been historic community anchors — serving as respites in crises, strengthening families, and unfailingly collaborating as active partners in sustaining the economic force of our state. This is one of the singular moments in which health care issues are testing our profession, our researchers, our educational system, and our policymakers. Consequently, I am especially honored to join with my colleagues — hospital leaders of distinction — to work with an extraordinarily talented CHA staff to be creative and tireless in promoting and advocating policies that help generate superior health care for our fellow Californians.”

