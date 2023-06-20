The Valley Air District Governing Board took action recently to approve over $12 million in additional funding to continue the District’s Tune In Tune Up Vehicle Repair program.

The District's Tune In Tune Up Vehicle Repair program is empowering Valley residents with an opportunity to effectively reduce emissions from their passenger vehicles, primarily through vehicle repairs. The program’s success in serving low-income residents is evident in high participation from disadvantaged communities, according to a release from the organization. The Tune In Tune Up Repair program assists vehicle owners failing initial smog screenings. It provides them with a voucher worth up to $850 in emissions-related repairs, necessary smog checks and diagnostics.

“Since 2005, tens of thousands of residents of disadvantaged communities have benefited from the proceedings of this program. Thanks to this program, vehicle emissions in the San Joaquin Valley are decreasing. Tune in Tune Up is a model of balancing efficiency and equity,” stated in California’s Fourth Climate Change Assessment, San Joaquin Valley Region Report.

