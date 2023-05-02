The Valley Air District offers Valley residents the opportunity to save up to $5,000 on a new home heating and cooling system when decommissioning their fireplace and installing an electric heat pump system.

The District’s Fireplace & Woodstove Change-Out program provides incentives for residents to reduce emissions from their wood burning stove or fireplace by replacing their device with an electric heat pump or a gas device. Residents must work with a District-approved participating program retailer or HVAC company. Businesses interested in becoming a program partner should call 559-230-5800. To participate in this program, residents should visit www.valleyair.org/change-out.

A heat pump heats and cools your home, serving as a combined furnace and HVAC system. Heat pumps bring high-efficiency heating and cooling to homes throughout California, a Valley Air District release stated, adding that they are a crucial part of electrifying a home. Heat pumps are an energy-efficient and environmentally friendly alternative when coupled with cleaner electricity sources, such as solar. For more information about electric heat pumps, please visit: www.energy.gov/energysaver/heat-pump-systems.

