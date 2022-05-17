On May 6, 2022, the Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce held the 2021 Annual Business Awards Gala at the Visalia Convention Center.
Following the vision to be a venue involved in the greater community, their previous President Carlos Mendoza and current President Vincent Salinas shared the stage as master of ceremonies and proudly announced the following award winners:
- Non-Profit of the Year: Kaweah Health
- Small Business of the Year: State Farm- Nate Wingert
- Medium Business of the Year: Griswold, LaSalle, Cobb, Dowd, & Gin, LLP
- Large Business of the Year: AltSys Solar Inc.
- Corporation of the Year: Valley Strong Credit Union
- The LGBTQ+ Business Advocate of the Year is awarded to an individual that identifies as LGBTQ+ or Ally and has made an impact in the LGBTQ+ business community by providing resources, services, and/or through advocacy.
- The winner is Sam Ramirez of Bello Vita Venue.
- The Community Excellence Award is for an individual who is involved in supporting or developing programs or services beneficial to the interests of the community. Aldiva Rubalcava of Recovery Credit Repair is the awardee.
- The Rising Star award goes to and individual who has shown tremendous growth locally through volunteerism and/or displaying excellence in their career path. Lorena Rios of Cardinal Financial is the awardee.
- Woman of the Year award goes to a self-identified female that has shown leadership qualities in the community and the workplace. This individual participates in projects, services, events that benefit the community that are not self-serving and is inspirational, motivational, and outgoing. Gigi Crouse of Gigi Kraus Photography is the winner.
- Man of the Year award goes to a self-identified male that has shown leadership qualities in
- the community and the workplace. This individual participates in projects, services,
- events that benefit the community that are not self-serving and is inspirational, motivational, and outgoing. The awardee is Tulare County Supervisor of District 4, Eddie Valero.
- President’s Award: Dr. Luz Gonzalez Dean of CSU, Fresno Visalia Campus
- Executive Director’s Award: Criselda Ibarra