Tulare Hospital Foundation hosts Gatsby-themed holiday gala

The Tulare Hospital Foundation together with the 2022 event committee are pleased to announce the 2022 annual Festival of Trees Holiday Gala. This year's theme is a "Gatsby Christmas.”

The affair will take place at the Tulare Veterans Memorial Building Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 from 6 to 11 p.m. Guests will enjoy a social hour filled with live entertainment provided by Jamie Hitchcock, with evening of music provided by Tulare’s very own Dynamic Duo, DJ’s George Herrera and Sparkki Markki.

The exciting and highly anticipated event has everyone talking and planning their attire for the evening. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best 1920s attire. “Fancy dressing’ will become as much fun as enjoying “the entertainment and fine dining," organizers said in a release.

