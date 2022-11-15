Tulare Hospital Foundation hosts Gatsby-themed holiday gala

The Tulare Hospital Foundation together with the 2022 event committee are pleased to announce the 2022 annual Festival of Trees Holiday Gala. This year's theme is a "Gatsby Christmas.”
The affair will take place at the Tulare Veterans Memorial Building Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 from 6 to 11 p.m. Guests will enjoy a social hour filled with live entertainment provided by Jamie Hitchcock, with evening of music provided by Tulare’s very own Dynamic Duo, DJ’s George Herrera and Sparkki Markki.
The exciting and highly anticipated event has everyone talking and planning their attire for the evening. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best 1920s attire. “Fancy dressing’ will become as much fun as enjoying “the entertainment and fine dining," organizers said in a release.
All things vintage will adorn the venue. Guests will enter into a grand Gatsby-era-inspired venue making way into the enchanted holiday spectacular setting displaying five stunning live auction holiday trees, and two opportunity drawing trees. Opportunity drawing tickets are $20 and can be purchased online, at the Foundation office, with any of the Foundation Trustees and briefly at the event.
This year will feature a missing tree caper. Participants will guess who stole the main Gatsby tree and where in all of Tulare it could be. Correct answers will be collected the night of the event and a drawing of all correct answers will determine who wins the Gatsby Tree Caper Prize worth approximately $1,000. Clues can be found on the Foundation website daily, on social media, or by contacting one of the trustees.
Jan Smith, Executive Director of the Tulare Hospital Foundation and Director of Philanthropy for Adventist Health Tulare states, “We are blessed to have such an engaged committee of Trustees and a strong community of support of our mission. Reaching our event goal will allow the Foundation to provide funds to support our Cardio Cath Lab and Mammography projects as well as continue to host wellness events in our district. I've had the pleasure of presenting grand fundraising events, but this will be one that tops the
charts. After two long years of not gathering in person, Tulare deserves to celebrate the evening in style, in a grand way, and for a great purpose."
Individual event tickets are on sale now for $100 and available online or at the Tulare Hospital Foundation Office located at: 906 N. Cherry St., Tulare.
Join Tulare Hospital Foundation as it strives to make a difference for the community through your support of the 2022 Festival of Trees. For more information please contact Jan Smith at (559) 685-3438 or by email to: jan@tularehospitalfoundation.org.