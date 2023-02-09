The California Tomato Growers Association announced Jan. 27 they have agreed to $138 per ton for 2023 with major processors. Processing tomatoes are one of Kings County’s most important crops and are turned into popular staples like salsa and ketchup.

“CTGA considers $138 to be a fair and reasonable Base Price for the industry, growers, and processors alike. This represents a 31.4% increase from 2022. The Board also felt it was important to set the price to provide the growers certainty for 2023.”

The price per ton is not only a record but nearly double what growers got in 2017 when they received $70 a ton. They got $84 a ton in 2020 and $105 last year.

Recommended for you