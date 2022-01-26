Looks like that bottle of ketchup will cost a little more. Join the club for other commodities from Kings County. Cotton growers, dairymen, oil producers and now tomato growers will see higher returns in 2022.
In most cases, the rise has been spurred by good demand but reduced supply. The California Tomato Growers Association has agreed to $105 per ton with all processors for 2022. The trade group considers $105 to be fair and reasonable Base Price for the industry, growers and processors alike, they say. This represents a 24.3% increase from 2021. The association board felt it was important to set a price prior to the first of the year in order to allow the members to make the best decisions for their operations in light of the reduced water supplies for 2022. Growers got about $79 a ton for the past few years. Both acreage and tonnage in California dropped in 2021.
Now, both are likely to go up, says USDA.
As of January, California’s tomato processors reported they have, or will have, contracts for 12.2 million tons in 2022, which is an increase of 10% compared to 11.1 million contracted tons forecast in August 2021. Processors estimate that the contracted production for 2022 will come from 245,000 acres, generating an average yield of 49.8 tons per acre. The contracted planted acreage forecast is 7% higher than the 2021 acreage of 229,000 reported under contract in August.
Friant launches construction of 10-mile canal
The long-awaited repair of the Friant-Kern Canal is underway with a groundbreaking ceremony near Terra Bella held in the past few days. Job one is to build a new canal some 10-miles long that will replace that portion of the 150-mile canal hardest hit by subsidence in southern Tulare County. Altogether, the plan will repair 33 miles of the key artery by Jan. 2024. State and federal funds supplied most of the money for the $500 million project but the Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency will provide $125 million for damage caused by the over pumping of groundwater. Since its construction in 1951 more than 50 percent of its original conveyance capacity in the middle reach has been lost due to land subsidence. Friant contractors are providing $50 million.
Faraday Future to file NASDAQ compliance plan by Feb. 1
Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFIE), with an auto plant in Hanford has requested and received a 15-day extension to file its compliance plan with NASDAQ. The Company now has until Feb. 1, 2022 to file its compliance plan.
The company previously disclosed that the filing of its third quarter 2021 10-Q would be delayed as a result of an internal review. A “Special Committee” was formed house to investigate allegations of inaccurate disclosures, including claims contained in a report issued by an investor with a history of seeking to drive down public companies’ stock prices for its own benefit.Faraday Future says it "is working diligently toward the goal of being in a position to file the Q3 Form 10-Q, as well as its Form 8-K with the Company’s third quarter 2021 earnings release and its amended Registration Statement on Form S-1 as soon as possible following the conclusion of the Special Committee investigation.” Upon the Company’s filing of its Q3 Form 10-Q, the Company will again become compliant with a NASDAQ Listing Rule. Faraday Future stock has declined from around $6 a share Jan. 1 to $4.87 January 26.
Final EIR on 825 home Lacey Ranch gets hearing
The Lemoore Planning Commission will hold a hearing April 11 on the county’s largest home project, the 825-unit Lacy Ranch being developed by Fresno’s Assemi Group. The big project is just north of Lemoore city limits and east of Highway 41.
The Lacey Ranch Area Master Plan, will develop 156 acres of land into a planned residential community with a mix of single- family and multi-family housing units. The project will be constructed in four phases with a mix of housing including:
• 164 compact lots with an average lot size of 4,500 square feet
• 310 medium lots with an average lot size of 6,500 square feet
• 73 estate lots with an average lot size of 9,500 square feet
• 145 multifamily units at 20 units per acre
• 59 multifamily units at 12 units per acre
The project includes four parks for a total of 7.9 acres and 1.64 acres of trail area. So far the city has not received any formal opposition to the project.
The Assemi Group has built thousands of new homes in the Valley under the name Granville Homes. Several other large home projects are underway in Lemoore, west of Hwy 41. But the 825-home Lacey Ranch is by far the largest. Lemoore has seen some 180 new homes built in the past three years.
December jobless rate in Kings County
The unemployment rate in Kings County was 7.5 percent in December 2021, up from a revised 7.3 percent in November 2021, and below the year-ago estimate of 10.6 percent. This compares with an unemployment rate of 5.0 percent for California and 3.7 percent for the nation during the same period.Year over year, Kings County has 2000 more jobs than in December 2020. More than half of those are the hospitality sector -in recovery from COVID shutdowns.
Report suggests vine removal
A new report from Silicon Valley Bank suggests more vineyards in California need to be removed to reach a sustainable level. “Consumer demand is flat at best by volume,” the report says — “and the industry is not predicting any growth in consumption.” Grape prices are low as are bulk wine prices.
Jeff Bitter, president of Allied Grape Growers has been calling for acreage removals since 2020.
Walmart investing in indoor grown produce firm
Walmart is investing in an indoor leafy greens grower called Plenty Unlimited Inc. based in San Francisco who promises to deliver vertically-grown produce, free of pesticides, to the retailer's California stores. Walmart will also join Plenty’s board of directors. The news is a blow to the state’s traditional outdoor produce industry. Plenty CEO Arama Kukutai said in a release. “This is a game-changer for the agritech industry.” Walmart has about 10,500 stores and clubs.
