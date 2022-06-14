The Tiger Tea House is nestled in a quaint little pocket of downtown Hanford. When you turn the corner onto Irwin Street, you will find shops such as trendy hair salons, little boutiques and one of the most unique tea experiences ever in town.
This is not your average sip-and-run green tea concoction, it is something so special that it will make you sit down and enjoy while dissecting and pinpointing every diverse flavor included in your mixology masterpiece.
One of the favorites of owner Ming Lu Jin, or Jim, is the mojito flavored tea. There is no alcohol in these tasty drinks and that’s why they appeal to all ages.
Husband/wife owners Jim and Annie’s claim to fame with Tiger Tea House is that each unique blend is created out of a love of mixology and much experience in the field of unique concoctions. Jim is a former mixologist who brought all of his knowledge of the best tasting mixers to the world of tea.
When you step inside the doors you have entered an arena like none other. You automatically feel the weight lifted off your shoulders through the atmosphere that has been created through decor, vibe, energy and sheer kindness and friendliness of the staff and patrons. The shop is full of energizing and calming color tones mixed with trendy furniture pieces and more to make you feel relaxed and welcome.
Jin said what drew him to open his first Tiger Tea House in 2019 was the “tight community” vibe and also notes that he appreciates the “small community” in Hanford.
It looks like a popular pick for summer is the passion fruit, lychee, strawberry and lemon. The owners pride themselves on each unique tea blend including the ever popular new arrival with coconut and tumeric. The crème brûlée tea latte looks exquisite. This original Tea House brings a much welcomed flavor to downtown Hanford.
Tiger Tea House is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.. It is located at 225 N. Irwin Street.