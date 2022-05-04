At the heart of a downtown with heart you will find in little, quaint, (sometimes) eccentric Hanford a Civic Square Park, which has become a well-known hot spot for the community.
Hanford is also well known for liking a good time, and a good time is just what will be occur Thursdays throughout the summer as the Thursday Night Market makes its return.
If you put on your traveling shoes and stroll down to Civic Park at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday night (May 5) you’re likely to find an environment that is robust with food vendors, activities, a family-friendly atmosphere and so much more.
The kick off features a one-of-a-kind concert from the band August to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, as well as to start off the biggest ongoing market event in the San Joaquin Valley.
Main Street Hanford, a nonprofit organization, is the brains and the muscle behind the beloved Hanford tradition. Main Street Hanford’s mission and vision is to keep downtown Hanford beautiful, vibrant and full of character by supporting local downtown businesses.
“It’s our mission to promote downtown Hanford and improve the quality of life for the people who live, work and visit Hanford," said Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford.
Set to run from 5:30 to 9 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 6, each uniquely-crafted Thursday night will offer a different vibe of music, talent and performance with a live concert venue, various food and local vendors of all types, activities for the kids and family and so much more, as downtown Hanford comes alive and brings the community together.
Each week children can enjoy face painting, snow cones, kettle corn, pony rides, train rides and a ride on Hanford’s historic carousel in Civic Park. The beer and wine garden is family-friendly, allowing visitors to enjoy live music in the shade.
This year’s market features over 100 vendors, and the certified farmers’ market will include cherries, honey, freshly picked greens, berries, stone fruit and more.
Main Street Hanford is bringing back some of your favorite food vendors and a few new ones as well. Enjoy food from favorites such as Colima Tacos, Gotti’s Kitchen, Fatte Albert’s Pizza, Big M Beefmasters and Chicken Shack to name a few.
Some new food vendors include San Marcos Tacos, Keanus Hawaiian BBQ, Guacamole World, and BBQ Queen. The market will have some incredible desserts including funnel cakes, wicked waffles, cotton candy, and several new vendors offering sweets and baked goods, according to Main Street Hanford.