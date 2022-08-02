Thursday Night Market Place continues to thrive
Rancho Notso Grande offers a variety of berries, wine and jam at their stand during Thursday Night Market Place at Civic Park in this 2020 file photo. This week's market has been canceled due to the heat. 

 The Sentinel

For a third straight week, high temperatures have canceled the Thursday Night Market.

Main Street Hanford announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that the event would be canceled due to a third week of triple-digit temperatures.

“It was a really difficult decision to make because we obviously really want to be back with the market,” said Main Street Hanford Executive Director Michelle Brown. “We want to provide a place for our farmers to sell their produce and a place for our vendors to be able to sell their food, but we do have the rule in place for the safety of our volunteers, staff and guests.”

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

