For a third straight week, high temperatures have canceled the Thursday Night Market.
Main Street Hanford announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that the event would be canceled due to a third week of triple-digit temperatures.
“It was a really difficult decision to make because we obviously really want to be back with the market,” said Main Street Hanford Executive Director Michelle Brown. “We want to provide a place for our farmers to sell their produce and a place for our vendors to be able to sell their food, but we do have the rule in place for the safety of our volunteers, staff and guests.”
Main Street Hanford cancels the weekly event if temperatures are forecast at 106 degrees. As of Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service forecast high for the day was 103 degrees. Accuweather’s forecast high was 105, with the website adding, that the day will approach the record high of 107 and will present the danger of dehydration and heat stroke for those outside for extended periods of time.
Main Street Hanford’s 106-degree rule was put into place during a heat wave in 2017 during which the market was closed for three weeks in a row.
“It was a hard decision. I don’t want to be closed three weeks in a row, but it really is about safety,” Brown said.
The Thursday Night Market is scheduled to return on Aug. 11, with a forecast high of 100 degrees.
The Aug. 11 market will also mark the celebration of the anniversary of the City of Hanford. Birthday cake will be served at the beer garden at 7 p.m. to celebrate Hanford’s 131st year. Classic rock group Jaded will perform live. The Thursday Night Market runs from 5:30-9 p.m.
The heat wave of the past few weeks is abnormal, Brown said. Typically the market will only close once or twice a year due to heat, so closing down three weeks in a row isn’t typical and hasn’t sparked the need to change the market’s schedule in the future, she said. The market begins in May and runs through the beginning of October.