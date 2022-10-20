On most days, you will find Dr. Collins and I hard at work at Karing for Kreatures, but on a rare occasion we can be found out on the town. Saturday was one of these rare occasions. We had the honor of attending the Jack Stone 2022 Salute to Agriculture Dinner. The event this year was held at West Hills College, my junior college alma mater.
My day began decorating a company sponsored table, bright colors of blue and orange, dog themed of course. With any luck, the guests had a very excited dog at home to enjoy all the toys and treats! Later that evening, we had the pleasure of seeing Tony Azevedo and GAR Bennett receive their awards. It was nice to celebrate with the well-deserved recipients. It was a special night for me because I had the opportunity to introduce my associate, Dr. Collins, to my veterinary mentor Dr. Richard Svihla.
Taking part in this community tradition made me reminisce growing up in our wonderful community. My childhood was filled with community events, from Girl Scouts camp outs, 4-H events, County Fair, Christmas Parades, Pizza Fests, the tree raising ceremony and the Holiday Stroll. It was a great place to grow up, filled with lots of happy memories.