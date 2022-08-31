Downtown’s newest social spot and retail store combines the aesthetics and feel of Hanford’s past and future.

The Works, located at 118 and 120 W. 6th St., will celebrate its grand opening at 10 a.m. Friday with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“One side will be used for meetings, bridal showers and birthday parties while the other side will be completely retail,” said store owner Kirsten Smith.

