The Outlets at Tejon will host its second annual car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

This family-friendly event is free to attend and will have music, delicious food options, an awards ceremony, cars from various generations and shopping opportunities.

All Outlets guests will receive a complimentary raffle ticket that can be collected at a car show tent for a chance to win prizes throughout the show. The awards ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. Awards will be given for the following categories: best by year/generation, best overall make/model, best work in progress, crowd favorite, and overall event winner.

Recommended for you