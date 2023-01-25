Everrette Magee has faithfully worked as the manager of Oil Changers on 11th Avenue in Hanford for five years and is not new to the car game with more than 13 years experience in the industry.

He really knows his stuff as he expounds eloquently and energetically about why he loves working on cars so much, saying that he “became store manager over time by hard work and dedication.”

This is a story that the company prides itself in replicating with employees as well. Magee is an expert trainer in the company and states, ”The thing I like about Oil Changers is there’s a lot of opportunity for growth to expand and move to where you want to go."

Tags

Recommended for you