Everrette Magee has faithfully worked as the manager of Oil Changers on 11th Avenue in Hanford for five years and is not new to the car game with more than 13 years experience in the industry.
He really knows his stuff as he expounds eloquently and energetically about why he loves working on cars so much, saying that he “became store manager over time by hard work and dedication.”
This is a story that the company prides itself in replicating with employees as well. Magee is an expert trainer in the company and states, ”The thing I like about Oil Changers is there’s a lot of opportunity for growth to expand and move to where you want to go."
He also said he is always excited to work with new hires who may be a bit green.
"Here, we train you up,” he said. “We train and then we promote from inside.”
There is also great opportunity in the company for those of various life situations, he said.
"There’s a lot of opportunity for people that come off the street that want to work. We give them opportunity. Let’s start working,” he said.
The heart of this company is big and far reaching as the 11th Avenue location is just one of many Oil Changers locations. The company also manages good employee retention at the 11th Avenue location and that says something about the services and heartbeat of the establishment.
Magee notes that customers have given much positive feedback regarding experience and service at the 11th Avenue. Magee says that he and the staff "try to have a relationship with the customer."
Customers have noted the genuine good time that Magee and his crew have while on the job. He relayed something heard from a customer, saying, “The guys are great. The service is awesome. You guys are laughing, you guys are having a good time, you guys are singing.”
He also enjoys the camaraderie at Oil Changers, saying, “Everybody’s just having a good time like they want to be here.” He added that he looks for a positive attitude in employees.
Some of the services provided at Oil Changers include oil changes, full inspections, lower base safety inspections, fluid top offs (except brake fluid).
"We do go over a factory recommendation with our customers and let them know and let them be aware of what their vehicle may be due for,” he said.
The location also has a self-service car wash which has a credit/debit card swiper, which is a unique feature.
Magee is a knowledgeable manager with a passion for what he does and it is evident that he truly appreciates Oil Changers and all that the company has to offer.
When Magee is asked about the key to the location’s success he said, “You’ve got to build a team that’s strong enough where nobody knows who the boss is. I go by that model. I train everybody to know what I know.”