Stinson's of Bakersfield has served the Valley for 75 years. 

For 75 years, Stinson’s in Bakersfield has served the Central Valley with office products, furniture, and janitorial supplies for small and large businesses.
“My father started our business after he returned from World War II in 1947 as a one-man shop and a retail store on Baker Street in Bakersfield. Over the years, we have evolved to be the largest independent upstart dealer in the San Joaquin Valley from Sacramento to the South,” said Ben Stinson, owner of Stinson’s.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused Stinson’s to make significant changes and pivot as all offices closed in March 2020.
“We became the primary resource for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) products for school districts, County of Kern, Bakersfield Police Department, large enterprise companies, and we also delivered to people’s homes. It was a challenge, and we had to restructure a lot of what we do, but we have come through this thing, and we are a stronger company today than we were before the pandemic,” said Stinson.
The restructuring during the pandemic showed how resilient Stinson’s was as a company and the staff that keeps the operation growing today.
One of those staff members is Brenda Bingham, an Account Manager for Stinson’s, who set up a meeting with Eagle Mountain Casino General Manager, Matthew Mingrone, to present their services to the Casino.
Stinson and Bingham sat down with Mingrone for a 10-minute meeting that turned into an over 90-minute session.
“We hit it off, and we were able to share with them the value of doing business with a company with a three-commitment strategy. I can guarantee that it won’t cost more to do business with Stinson’s, I guarantee that we will out serve any of our local and national competitors, and the last thing is you will never meet Mr. Staples, Mr. Depot, or Mr. Bezos,” said Stinson. “We showed him our capabilities and the value of the partnership, and they, in turn, chose us to partner with them for the office complex that they are building at the new casino, and I chose Roberto to be the designer for this project."
Roberto Vasquez and Stinson have had a great working relationship as Stinson recognized Roberto’s talent. Roberto started as a warehouse worker and delivery driver and was invited to join the business development team, where he found that he was interested in furniture. Vasquez is currently the Furniture Designer for Stinson’s.
“Roberto quickly caught on to our interior design, and he is now the leading designer in all of Kern County,” said Stinson.
The meeting went so well that Mingrone and the Casino concluded that Stinson’s would be their vendor and partner for office supplies.
“We are very excited to partner with a prestigious company such as Stinson’s. It was really a no-brainer for us. By taking into account our needs and challenges and actually listening to our vision, Stinson’s has proven to be a customer-conscious partner time and time again.