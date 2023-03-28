Andre and Beth Stephens.jpg

André Stephens, Ph.D., seen here with wife, Beth, will be inaugurated as 14th President of Fresno Pacific University Friday, March 31, 2023.

 Contributed

André Stephens, Ph.D., will be inaugurated as 14th President of Fresno Pacific University at 10 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, in a ceremony in the Special Events Center on the main FPU campus, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno.

Special guests will include speakers Shirly V. Hoogstra, president of Council for Christian Colleges & Universities, and Barry H. Corey, president, Biola University. Matthew Grundy, deputy mayor of Fresno, will provide the invocation.

The investiture pronouncement and prayer will be by Joshua Wilson, J.D., chair of the FPU Board of Trustees, and Jordan Ringhofer, M.A., trustee and minister of the Pacific District Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches, with which the university is affiliated.

