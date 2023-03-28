André Stephens, Ph.D., will be inaugurated as 14th President of Fresno Pacific University at 10 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, in a ceremony in the Special Events Center on the main FPU campus, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno.
Special guests will include speakers Shirly V. Hoogstra, president of Council for Christian Colleges & Universities, and Barry H. Corey, president, Biola University. Matthew Grundy, deputy mayor of Fresno, will provide the invocation.
The investiture pronouncement and prayer will be by Joshua Wilson, J.D., chair of the FPU Board of Trustees, and Jordan Ringhofer, M.A., trustee and minister of the Pacific District Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches, with which the university is affiliated.
Members of the board of trustees and university leadership team will be at the ceremony, as well as faculty in academic regalia. Students, staff and a variety of community guests will be present, including some past presidents. Following the inauguration the FPU community and invited guests will celebrate with a picnic on the Campus Green. President Stephens will throw out the first pitch at FPU’s home baseball game against Hawaii Pacific University in the afternoon.
Stephens assumed the duties of the presidency on July 1, 2022, culminating 30 years of experience in Christian higher education in California, most recently as vice president for student development at Biola University. In this cabinet role, he led a team that fostered the Christian character of students in many areas of campus life. Before moving into the vice presidency, Stephens was associate vice president of university admissions. A member of Biola’s enrollment management team since 1991, he started as an admissions counselor. Among his professional honors, Stephens has served as the president of the North American Coalition for Christian Admissions Professionals (NACCAP) and received the group’s “Admissions Officer of the Year” Award in 2012. He has also been a facilitator and mentor for the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities (CCCU) Leadership Development Institute and is currently chair of the CCCU Commission for Chief Student Development Officers.
Stephens completed his B.A. in Communication with a public relations emphasis from Biola, his M.A. in Speech Communication with an emphasis in intercultural/interpersonal communication from California State University at Fullerton and his Ph.D. in Education with an emphasis in higher education administration/student affairs from Claremont Graduate University. He and First Lady Beth Stephens, also a Biola graduate, have three children.