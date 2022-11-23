chocolates

 Stafford's Chocolates/Facebook

Stafford’s Chocolates, with stores in Porterville, Solvang and San Luis Obispo, has been awarded the 2022 Small Business of the Year Award presented by the Porterville Chamber of Commerce during the annual awards ceremony held at Nuckols Ranch in Porterville.

“There’s no greater feeling than creating something people are willing to spend their hard-earned money on. It’s one of the biggest thrills we get and we appreciate everyone and anybody that walks through our doors and buys our product,” said Rob Taylor, President/CEO of Stafford’s.

“This is definitely a family affair, with my wife, Leslee, my rock, my secret weapon, a teacher by day that comes down to the store after school and puts in a lot of time with me, especially on holidays. My son Ben, joined me 11 years ago when Stafford’s was up for sale.

