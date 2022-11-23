Stafford’s Chocolates, with stores in Porterville, Solvang and San Luis Obispo, has been awarded the 2022 Small Business of the Year Award presented by the Porterville Chamber of Commerce during the annual awards ceremony held at Nuckols Ranch in Porterville.
“There’s no greater feeling than creating something people are willing to spend their hard-earned money on. It’s one of the biggest thrills we get and we appreciate everyone and anybody that walks through our doors and buys our product,” said Rob Taylor, President/CEO of Stafford’s.
“This is definitely a family affair, with my wife, Leslee, my rock, my secret weapon, a teacher by day that comes down to the store after school and puts in a lot of time with me, especially on holidays. My son Ben, joined me 11 years ago when Stafford’s was up for sale.
"After four long years, Ben went off to culinary arts school in the Bay Area, graduated and returned in 2016 and later moved to run our two, then new, Mama Ganache Artisan Chocolates, stores in San Luis Obispo. Married all of one week, his new bride, Shelby, has now joined the family business.”
Taylor introduced his “A” Team, "Judy Navarro, as Stafford’s head chocolatier, Nick Norris, head barista, Carolyn Wheat, packaging and wholesale, Madi ‘Mad Dog’ Ray, operations manager, Alyssa Martin, promotions / social media and Candy Vanasen, customer experience manager, who’s been with us since day one”, thanking them for all of their hard work to make their award a possibility.
He said, “I want to thank the Porterville Chamber of Commerce for this award and to congratulate all of the nominees this year that deserve to be on this stage, and will someday.”
The award-winning Stafford’s Chocolates is located at 114 N. Main St., Porterville. Stafford’s latest awards include the 2022 Recovery and Resilient Business of the Year, a first-time award by the Central California Small Business Development Center Network and recognized by Assemblyman Devon Mathis as the California District 26 Small Business of the Year for 2020.
The Taylor family also owns Mama Ganache Artisan Chocolates, located at 1445 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo with Head Chocolatier, Chef Ben Taylor, overseeing its operations.
Stafford’s Chocolates product is also available for purchase at Mama Ganache, inside The Public Market at Bonetti Ranch at 3845 S. Higuera St., Suite #122, in San Luis Obispo, and online at www.MamaGanache.com.