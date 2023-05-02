Through May 5, Stafford’s Chocolates, located at 114 N. Main St. in Porterville, will be celebrating National Small Business Week by inviting Porterville and surrounding area locals and visitors to experience their showroom, witness their newest production line equipment and learn the details of organic, fair-trade chocolates, including vegan friendly and soy-free options.
“There’s no greater feeling than creating something people are willing to spend their hard-earned money on. It’s one of the biggest thrills we get and we appreciate everyone and anybody that walks through our doors and buys our product,” said Rob Taylor, President/CEO of Stafford’s. “This is definitely a family affair, with my Wife, Leslee, my secret weapon, a teacher by day that comes down to the store after school and puts in allot of time with me, especially on holidays. My son Ben, joined me 12 years ago when Stafford’s was up for sale. After four long years, Ben went off to the International Culinary Center in San Francisco, graduated and returned in 2016 and later moved to run our two, then new, Mama Ganache Artisan Chocolates, stores in San Luis Obispo. Married all of a few months, his new bride, Shelby, has joined the family business.”
Taylor credits his “A” Team, Isabel Ayala (Head Chocolatier), Nick Norris (Head Barista), Carolyn Wheat (Packaging & Wholesale), Madi "Mad Dog" Ray (Operations Manager), Alyssa Martin (Promotions / Social Media) and Candy Vanasen (Customer Experience Manager), thanking them for all of their hard work to make their most recent award a possibility, the 2022 Porterville Chamber of Commerce Small Business of The Year.