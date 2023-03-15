John Lindt

The southern Sierra now has the largest snowpack in recorded history (as measured by snow water equivalent). Not just for March 15, but at any time.

As of Wednesday, the snowpack is 271% of normal and 260% of April 1 average.The Kings River Water Association confirms that is likely true for the upper Kings watershed as well.

Amply supplied by multiple warm atmospheric river storms, as of now all creeks and rivers are heading for the Tulare Lake Basin propelled by gravity. Flows are evident from Deer Creek to the Tule River and from the Kaweah — all with more volume than can be handled in the eastern part of the Valley.

