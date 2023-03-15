The southern Sierra now has the largest snowpack in recorded history (as measured by snow water equivalent). Not just for March 15, but at any time.
As of Wednesday, the snowpack is 271% of normal and 260% of April 1 average.The Kings River Water Association confirms that is likely true for the upper Kings watershed as well.
Amply supplied by multiple warm atmospheric river storms, as of now all creeks and rivers are heading for the Tulare Lake Basin propelled by gravity. Flows are evident from Deer Creek to the Tule River and from the Kaweah — all with more volume than can be handled in the eastern part of the Valley.
Destination: Kings County
That includes flows from the Kaweah River says Mark Larsen, who heads up the Kaweah Delta Water Conservation District.
”These storms have been huge events," and water from the Kaweah has been heading to the lakebed "for some time now”.
Larsen says he expects Lake Kaweah to fill with storm runoff “in the next 24 hours.” The question will be — how much does it spill?
“So far the only part of Kings County to be impacted is in the south part of the county” in the Corcoran area, where “we have problems, but the Boswell people are managing most of the flood flows,” said Kings County Supervisor Doug Verboon.
On the Tule, the Schafer Dam on Lake Success has been spilling since Saturday with the lake full and more coming every hour. The volume of the spill is increasing and residents in the area have been ordered to evacuate.
Flows have impacted areas along Highway 99 at Earlimart and Teviston as the water heads west.
As far as the northern part of the county the Corps of Engineers is handling flows on the Kings River from Pine Flat Dam. For a while, releases from the dam were halted to allow for the tributary Mill Creek to flow and fill the riverbed, but now those flows have died down. The Corps is again releasing water from the dam to make room for continued high runoff into Pine Flat Reservoir.
So far the Corps has managed the water to keep it out of the lake bed, Verboon says, so as to not to compound what is coming from the Kaweah and Tule from the south. "They are doing a good job,” he said, but for how long?
Bigger problems
Even as this week’s storm is abating, Kings River watermaster Steve Haugen notes that we will likely have considerably bigger problems in the future.
“What we’ve gone through is just the beginning,” Haugen said. “We can expect these large amounts of Kings River flows or more for the rest of the season.”
The series of potent storms since Christmas has created — despite recent warm rains to fairly high elevations — what may be the biggest Kings River watershed snowpack ever observed.
At least one agency is predicting April through July peak season runoff to Pine Flat Reservoir is likely to be near or above all-time record runoff amounts. Those marks were established in 1983.
Kings River flows into Pine Flat Reservoir were very high during the recent storm event but Haugen said the inflow has been steadily dropping.
The reservoir is likely to reach 800,000 acre feet by Friday — the reservoir can hold 1 million acre feet.
Rainfall amounts in the Giant Forest
One measure of the most recent storm is to look at one Kaweah weather station at 6,500 feet in the Giant Forest.
First note that the weather station has recorded about 26 inches of rain since late February, now totaling nearly 80 inches for the water year — probably close to a record.
The warm storm that caused the most havoc with heavy runoff in the region of the Giant Forest dropped about 15 inches from March 10-12! Lots of that high elevation rain melted the snow and it came down the Kaweah River to help fill Terminus Dam this week.
Sources say some rain fell at an altitude of 10,000 feet in the Sierra.
Then on March 14, in a second rain event, the Giant Forest received 6 inches — not as much as the previous warmer storm. As a result there is less runoff into the lake.