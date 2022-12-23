Snacks are the main course at Snack Culture

For some, snacks are an in-between meals treat, but at Snack Culture, they’re the main course.
Located at 1766 N. 10th Avenue in Hanford, Snack Culture celebrated its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 17.
“Who doesn’t love snacks,” said owner Courtney Torres. “Hanford is a small town, but we need something fun like this, too.”
The shop can be found nestled in a strip mall between Hanford landmarks like Mike’s Grill and Best Buy Market. If that isn’t enough to find the store, the long line of snack-happy customers lined up inside is easily visible.
Aisles are lined with snacks not found in typical supermarkets. The candies, chips and sodas found at Snack Culture are for the adventurous and those who are sick of the same old flavors.
Snackers will find Japanese Kit Kat bars, with flavors ranging from orange and strawberry to mint. Shelves are also stocked with delicacies like hazelnut crème Hershey bars, giant Skittles and bags of chips in various degrees of spiciness from all over the word. Shoppers can find snacks and sodas from Mexico, Japan, India and other regions.
“There’s really nothing like this here,” Torres said. “Now in the age of media, you can see snacks from all over the world on Tik Tok, Facebook and Instagram but we wanted to bring them here.”
Torres, who is originally from Fresno but moved to Hanford a few years ago, said that the stock of candies and snacks will regularly rotate, depending on what countries have new snacks and there’ll be different snacks to coincide with each new season.
Torres said there are plans to curate mystery boxes for customers, as well, to give snackers a surprising variety in one to-go bag of goodies.
Torres’ fiancé runs the vape and smoke shop, Vape Culture, which is located at 554 N. 11th Avenue in Hanford. That store opened about three years ago.
“That’s his thing, but I kind of wanted to do something I could get my kids involved in, so you might see my little ones running around in here from time to time,” Torres said.
Torres said her current favorite snack stocked on-shelf in the shop is the roasted tomato-flavored potato chips.
“It’s beautiful. That’s my favorite,” she said.