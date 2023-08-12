vendor
Buy Now

Jules Sabbagh, owner, farmer and operator of Central Valley Microgreens, operates his booth at Thursday Night Market.

 Alex Diaz, Contributor

On a night that saw the celebration of Hanford's 132nd anniversary at the Thursday Night Market, vendor Jules Sabbagh, farmer, owner and operator of Central Valley Microgreens, was concerned with roots of a different kind. 

“I got my start about five or six years ago, outdoors with tomatoes, zucchinis and peppers. But I began looking into microgreens about three years ago — I had a problem with my health, mainly my triglycerides so I looked into cultivating my own microgreens and produce as a solution," Sabbagh said.

"I had absolutely no background in agriculture, so I looked into microgreens for their high concentration of nutrients and hydroponics for the set-it-and-forget-it growing style. [I] found instructions on YouTube, gathered a couple of small trays, soil, and seeds and started experimenting.” 

Recommended for you