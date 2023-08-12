On a night that saw the celebration of Hanford's 132nd anniversary at the Thursday Night Market, vendor Jules Sabbagh, farmer, owner and operator of Central Valley Microgreens, was concerned with roots of a different kind.
“I got my start about five or six years ago, outdoors with tomatoes, zucchinis and peppers. But I began looking into microgreens about three years ago — I had a problem with my health, mainly my triglycerides so I looked into cultivating my own microgreens and produce as a solution," Sabbagh said.
"I had absolutely no background in agriculture, so I looked into microgreens for their high concentration of nutrients and hydroponics for the set-it-and-forget-it growing style. [I] found instructions on YouTube, gathered a couple of small trays, soil, and seeds and started experimenting.”
Despite having no background — or even interest — in agriculture, Sabbagh was quickly inspired by his fast-growing plants. Microgreens are the young, delicate greens that grow from the seeds of various vegetables, plants and herbs, according to Banner Health.
“Before starting up with the tomatoes, I had no interest in farming or growing my own produce at all. It wasn’t until I started looking at the trees and plant life growing around me that I realized I wanted to play a part, I wanted to contribute to that. Then my fascination started, I started watching my plants grow and bear fruit. After all my efforts to get them to where they are, it was truly amazing,” he said.
Microgreens grown by Central Valley Microgreens are more nutritious and easier to prepare than their full-size counterparts, Sabbagh said.
“I chose to focus on microgreens instead of normal produce mostly for their nutritional content, as they are up to 40 times more potent than their fully grown counterparts, and they retain more of the trace minerals like copper, iron, and magnesium.
"Another big factor as to why I started growing was how easy they are to integrate into everyday meals, you can add them in soups, smoothies, salads, pastas, anywhere you could put a full size vegetable you can replace it with a healthier microgreen,” he said.
Sabbagh is a relative newcomer to the Thursday Night Marketplace, held in Civic Park each week, but has already noticed the popularity of some of his items, he said.
“I’ve only been coming to the market for eight weeks now, but I’ve noticed my most popular microgreens are the salad mix and the broccoli by far.”
Central Valley Microgreens can be found at the Hanford Thursday Night market, reached by phone at (559) 500-4375 or by email at centralvalleymicros@gmail.com