When nearly 100,000 farmers and ag workers come to the Valley for the World Ag Expo, they generally bring their appetites, and the students of Sierra Pacific High School were on-hand this week to serve up breakfast.
“We have anything you can imagine for breakfast,” said Sierra Pacific business teacher and work-based learning coordinator Kim Dodd.
In raising funds for school programs and giving students some experience in a fast-paced business environment, the Golden Bears’ breakfast booth’s menu included breakfast sandwiches, specialty coffees, cinnamon rolls and other items.
For over a decade, the school’s Business Finance Academy has run the booth.
The program aims to “provide students with a sequence of business courses that will prepare them for post-secondary education while providing them with the skills and experience necessary to attain entry-level jobs,” according to its website.
This year, however, the school tried something different and the BFA partnered with the school’s band on the venture.
“This year, we partnered with the band to get more help and so we come out with a few thousand dollars each, which is great,” Dodd said.
Dodd mentioned that the two programs, while working together, have different goals in mind.
“It’s not about the money for [the BFA], it’s to develop experience and they get to apply the things they’ve learned about customer service, but for band, it’s about the money,” she said with a laugh.
Seniors Dayanara Guzman and Lilian Linares were two of the eight students working the booth on opening day.
“This is my first time coming out here and I’ve had pretty much a lot of fun. I like the work environment,” Linares said.