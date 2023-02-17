When nearly 100,000 farmers and ag workers come to the Valley for the World Ag Expo, they generally bring their appetites, and the students of Sierra Pacific High School were on-hand this week to serve up breakfast.

“We have anything you can imagine for breakfast,” said Sierra Pacific business teacher and work-based learning coordinator Kim Dodd.

In raising funds for school programs and giving students some experience in a fast-paced business environment, the Golden Bears’ breakfast booth’s menu included breakfast sandwiches, specialty coffees, cinnamon rolls and other items.  

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

