Despite opening several restaurants around the Valley, Thamer Hassan still gets nervous when he gets close to a grand opening.
Hassan’s family will celebrate the grand opening of Shack’s Grill at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, in Hanford.
“It’s a new adventure. I’m a little nervous,” Hassan said. “It takes a lot of work and effort to be in the restaurant business.”
Hassan’s family owns a number of restaurants in the Valley, including Burger Palace in Corcoran and Buzz’s Drive-In in the Goshen/Visalia area. Diners familiar with those restaurants will find familiar fare at Shack’s Grill, though there will be new items on the menu to better suit Hanford's taste buds.
“We specialize in burgers,” he said, noting that the Shack Western Burger is their most popular. The burger comes with barbecue, lettuce, tomatoes, onion rings and bacon.
“It’s a giant burger,” he said.
The menu also features pastrami, fish and chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, a variety of appetizers and sides including buffalo fries, carne asada fries and wings. There are also a variety of milk shakes, slushies and ice creams for dessert.
“We offer people quality. When people come to taste our burgers, we distinguish ourselves from others in the way we prepare our burgers, the way we make them and the ingredients we use. We focus on quality,” Hassan said.
The family has been in the restaurant business for about three decades but wanted to finally open a Hanford establishment “because of the people.” Hassan added that he has family in the area and that a Hanford restaurant made sense because the people in the area are so nice.
The restaurant is located at 913 W. Lacey Blvd. in the building formerly occupied by the Chicken Shack. The inside will be a bit of a surprise to visitors, as it’s gotten a makeover, complete with new booths.
The first 25 attendees at the grand opening will receive a free meal after a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ShacksGrill913 or call 559-772-8224.