Sensory Rock — a play gym with a purpose

Sensory Rock is a play gym in Hanford that offers various services for children and one of the finest local destinations for young children with special needs. However, older children may benefit from the play gym and services as well.
Being parents of two children they intently and with purpose formed the Sensory Rock business with a desire to see kids connect to the resources they needed to grow.
"Parents with kiddos of special needs — some of those families can’t relax," Sheri said, adding that she hopes the business will be a blessing that allows families to get the relaxing recreational time they need.
With a focus on helping kids with special needs, the couple started the business from the ground up and Sensory Rock has a flow of clientele eager to enter the play gym daily.
"I knew what I wanted to do. I really wanted to work with those with special needs,” Sheri said. That was kind of the inspiration. I wanted to make a difference.”
The various services provided at Sensory Rock are diverse and cover a wide range of children’s needs. Among the many services provided are Skill Blasters, Wee Rock — which consists of early childhood classes for those 18 months to nearly four years old — and music therapy among others. You can even book a party for any occasion, including birthday parties on Saturdays with special bookings that allow the patron to book the entire venue. Sensory Rock has so much to children and is definitely a fun and inviting place for kids to become their best and have fun while doing it.
After a brief interruption because of pandemic-related circumstances on the business climate in general, Sensory Rock is now back in the full swing of things.
Sensory ROCK is located at 240 N. Irwin Street in Hanford. The play hours vary and can be found at www.sensoryrock.com.