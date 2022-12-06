 Skip to main content
Sensory Rock — a play gym with a purpose

  Updated

Sensory Rock is a play gym in Hanford that offers various services for children and one of the finest local destinations for young children with special needs. However, older children may benefit from the play gym and services as well. 

It is a treasured gem in the heart of downtown, located at the corner of Irwin and Eighth streets.

Sensory Rock is truly a labor of love as husband-and-wife owners Sheri and Jeff Tos started the business with a passion for helping kids and parents with special needs in 2019.

