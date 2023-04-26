Schuil Ag Real Estate has unveiled a new brand identity and name (formerly Schuil & Associates), reflecting its long-standing commitment to California’s agriculture industry and recent expansion in services, company representatives stated in a press release, adding that the new look and moniker represent a new era for the company.
An established leader in agriculture real estate with roots in Tulare County, the brokerage primarily focused on dairy transactions in its early years. But as the industry continues to change and the needs of their customers evolve, the Schuil team has expanded beyond the dairy sector and grown to meet those needs, the release stated.
In 2022, the brokerage oversaw transactions of over 6,024 acres in specialty crops, over 8,479 acres in dairy sales, and over 17,329 acres in open land and development properties across the Central Valley. They are positioned for even more volume in 2023, aiding clients with selling and purchasing all types of ag land while navigating the complex process of 1031 exchanges.