Due to what Save Mart organizers are calling a "overwhelming response from kindhearted shoppers at Save Mart and FoodMaxx stores," local community food banks in the Fresno area, including Hanford, Kingsburg, Lemoore and Madera, will receive more than 26,000 pounds of items, equaling more than 22,000 meals.
Throughout November and December 2022, Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx shoppers had the opportunity to participate in the company’s Friends Feeding Friends community holiday food drive. ]
"Customers throughout California and Northern Nevada overwhelmingly responded, demonstrating their heartfelt generosity. Monies raised at each store directly benefit food banks and local pantries in the neighborhoods and communities served," organizers said in a release.
Overall, the program will donate more than 166,000 pounds of healthy, shelf-stable items, equaling nearly 139,000 meals.
“We are so grateful to our generous shoppers who donated to our Friends Feeding Friends campaign during the holiday season,” said Donovan Ford, Senior Vice President, Store Operations at The Save Mart Companies. “So many in the neighborhoods we serve continue to face food insecurity and this program provides an opportunity to positively support our communities. We are proud to make these meaningful donations directly to our local food banks.”
For over 70 years, The Save Mart Companies has been rooted in the Central Valley and, in just the past nine years, the Company has donated over $21 million to local food banks and charitable organizations. The Friends Feeding Friends food drive is just one of the many ways the Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx stores engage with and give back to local communities.