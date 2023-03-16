Due to what Save Mart organizers are calling a "overwhelming response from kindhearted shoppers at Save Mart and FoodMaxx stores," local community food banks in the Fresno area, including Hanford, Kingsburg, Lemoore and Madera, will receive more than 26,000 pounds of items, equaling more than 22,000 meals.

Throughout November and December 2022, Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx shoppers had the opportunity to participate in the company’s Friends Feeding Friends community holiday food drive. ]

"Customers throughout California and Northern Nevada overwhelmingly responded, demonstrating their heartfelt generosity. Monies raised at each store directly benefit food banks and local pantries in the neighborhoods and communities served," organizers said in a release.

Recommended for you