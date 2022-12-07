Save Mart and FoodMaxx stores throughout the Central Valley are providing solutions for shoppers’ holiday gatherings and entertaining occasions as well as for their unique and everyday needs.
Save Mart and FoodMaxx stores are featuring a popular Christmas tradition enjoyed throughout California and in many Latin American homes across the country. Pre-made, hand rolled tamales are available in Save Mart stores as dozens or singles. For shoppers planning a tamale-making “tamalda” feast at home, ingredients are available at special Tamales Central stations inside both FoodMaxx and Save Mart stores. Tamale recipes are available online at Save Mart Holiday Recipes.
“We are proud to serve our communities by taking the stress out of the holidays, and provide our shoppers with delicious, convenient, and affordable quality food and beverage offerings,” said Donovan Ford, senior vice president, store operations for The Save Mart Companies. “We are thrilled to offer Tamales and a whole host of meal solutions for every type of gathering from holiday entertaining to World Cup and college football bowl-watch parties.”