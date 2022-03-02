Bowing to negative reaction from Lemoore residents and city officials, Sandridge Partners told the City at a special meeting last week they would withdraw their plan to have a feedlot next to their proposed beef harvesting plant. The plant would be located near Hwy 41 and 198, outside the city limits.
The county is processing the application for a 826-acre cattle feedlot and slaughterhouse. Instead of allowing an up-to-12,600 cow feedlot, the plant holding pen would limit the number of head to a few days supply — 125 to 250 animals. Residents speaking at the meeting, said they were worried about flies, smells and water pumping so close to the community. A letter from the city to the county argued the project with the feedlot would have a “very negative impact” on the livelihoods of city residents and the operations and investments of the city’s businesses.
City Manager Nathan Olson said nearby business, including several marijuana growers, had “no problem” with the project if the feedlot was left off.
In addition, Olson said the company promises not to do any rendering to the plant.
After discussion, Council decided to keep their opposition letter to the entire project since it would be up to the County to revise and recirculate any modified project for comments if the feedlot is removed.
Spokesman for Sandridge Partners, Jim Wilson said Sandridge has various feedlots around the area where animals could be housed but this would require timely truck deliveries to keep the harvesting plant stocked.
Wilson says there is a time element in all this because the company is applying for new USDA grants and loans to help small meat processors expand. The application has a late March deadline.
Looking to stimulate competition in the beef packing business the Biden administration is offering up to $1 billion in various funding opportunities to help affect beef prices
“Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism, it’s exploitation,” Biden said. “That’s what we’re seeing in meat and poultry.” Four large meat packing companies control 85% of the beef market. The top four processing firms control 54% of the market in poultry. And in pork, the top four processing firms control about 70% of the market according to reports.
In the Valley, consolidation last year created what has been described as the 7th largest meat packer in the nation when Hanford-based Central Valley Meat acquired Harris Ranch Beef. Indeed, the sprawling Harris Ranch feedlot has been named in regard to what Lemoore does not want nearby. The feedlot along Hwy 5 spans 800 acres with up to 100,000 cattle.
Sandridge’s proposed feedlot was to cover 215 acres designed for a maximum of 12,600 cattle, lots smaller.
The Sandridge beef harvesting plant includes approximately 72,000 square feet of building space consisting of livestock loading areas, a kill floor, coolers, cold storage, dry storage, a cut room, offices and employee space.
At least some March rain likely
NWS Hanford says to expect between a quarter to a half inch through Friday afternoon. The foothills and Sierra Nevada could receive up to an inch of water-equivalent liquid due to orographic enhancement for the same time frame. China Peak near Huntington Lake expects snow developing Thursday afternoon into Saturday morning, the most snow coming on Friday. Totals could now be 8-10 inches over the two day period. A few other storms are forecasted through mid month although none look like soakers.
Under Armor to open 7500sf store at Outlet Mall
Under Armour is coming to the Tulare Outlet Mall located in the former Dress Barn space. The company has been issued a permit to do the remodel work and could open in a few months. Under Armour, Inc. is an American sports equipment company that manufactures footwear, sports and casual apparel. Tulare Outlets, owned by Craig Realty. is the fifth largest business in Tulare, with property valued at $41 million.