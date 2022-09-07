Community college students from the San Joaquin Valley who are interested in becoming doctors are invited to apply for the San Joaquin Valley California Medicine Scholars Program (SJV-CMSP).

SJV-CMSP is a pre-medical diversity pathway from community college to medical school with the goal of increasing the number of primary care physicians practicing in the San Joaquin Valley. UCSF Fresno is the lead agency for the San Joaquin Valley Regional Hub of Healthcare Opportunity (SJV-RHHO), which launched July 1, 2022, to implement the SJV-CMSP.   

Applications will be accepted from students enrolled at partnering community colleges who meet the eligibility criteria. Applications will be accepted online at http://tiny.ucsf.edu/SJVCMSP22 beginning Sept. 6, 2022, through Oct. 10, 2022.  

