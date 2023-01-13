Water managers monitoring both the Kaweah and Kings river watersheds are pumped up over the volume of precipitation falling in the past few weeks in the Sierra.

While many communities across the state are focusing understandably on flood damage from the parade of atmospheric river storms that have targeted California, it’s the potential relief from years of drought resulting in a huge hardship for the local economy here that has gotten the attention of Mark Larsen on the Kaweah and Steve Haugen who oversees the Kings River.

“We’re pretty excited” says Larsen, who is general manager at the Kaweah Delta Water Conservation District. “Instead of fighting over water we don’t have, we are able to focus on managing a good volume of water we do have.”

Tags

Recommended for you