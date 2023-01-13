Water managers monitoring both the Kaweah and Kings river watersheds are pumped up over the volume of precipitation falling in the past few weeks in the Sierra.
While many communities across the state are focusing understandably on flood damage from the parade of atmospheric river storms that have targeted California, it’s the potential relief from years of drought resulting in a huge hardship for the local economy here that has gotten the attention of Mark Larsen on the Kaweah and Steve Haugen who oversees the Kings River.
“We’re pretty excited” says Larsen, who is general manager at the Kaweah Delta Water Conservation District. “Instead of fighting over water we don’t have, we are able to focus on managing a good volume of water we do have.”
Literally overnight, both watersheds stretching north from Tulare to Fresno counties saw 8 to 10 inches of rain and then snow hit Jan. 9-10 at measuring stations including Giant Forest in the upper Kaweah and Wishon /Courtright reservoirs on the upper Kings.
Wishon has received 38 inches of rain as of Jan. 10, up 8.5 inches from the day before. The dam had just 5 inches in the bucket Dec. 1 - gaining 33 inches of precipitation since.
The relatively warm storm dropped rain as high as 8,500 feet, Haugen says, sending runoff into Pine Flat Dam. Haugen is watermaster for the Kings River Water Association.
Pine Flat itself received nearly 4 inches on Jan. 9. The lake now sits at 400,000 acre feet as of Jan. 10, having gained nearly 150,000 acre feet since Jan. 1 and 77,000 acre feet in two days.
Haugen expects some flood releases this year if the wet storms continue. The lake stands at 101% of average today. The PG&E site is the home to the important Helms Pumped Storage project that provides power to California in the heat of the summer.
“Looks like we will have a good water year,” said Haugen, who last saw some carryover of reservoir water in 2019 to cushion against a dry year. It’s been dry since until the past few weeks.
On the Kaweah, Larsen says the lake is now 346% of average for the date with releases downstream to insure there is enough room for a big snowmelt coming this spring. The reservoir water supply chart has an arrow pointing straight-up over the past month with the near-empty lake going from just 10,000 acre feet Nov. 1 to 80,000 acre feet today. It holds 185,000 acre feet.
The state CDEC posts current precipitation numbers and the Tulare Basin — made up of stations in the southern Sierra — says the basin is 195% of average for the date and ahead of the wettest year ever in 1968/69 — a huge flood year.
Water agencies have been planning and waiting for a set-up like this. “We are running water from the dam through our Kaweah channel system and those water storage basins that have been built in the past few years,” says Larsen. The strategy is to spread flood water to recharge the groundwater basin for the first time in years.
Weather models predict some six more storms plunging into Central California before the end of the month, several strong ones. But the headline numbers may be over. The wet pattern could change in February.
Marquez dairy products plan 4-phase expansion
The Hanford Planning Commission recently approved a plan by Marquez Brothers International, Inc. dairy products to modernize their dairy plant on South 11th Avenue and West 4th Street, adjacent to the Joaquin Valley Railroad (SJVRR) tract on the north. The modernization project proposed by the San Jose-based company has been in the works for several years.
The company manufactures a variety of branded dairy products that are favorites both in the U.S. with a huge and growing demand for Mexican-flavored food and internationally.
The company has a sister plant in Mexico. A speciality is Mexican-style cheeses that are eaten fresh, unlike aged European cheeses. A variety of yogurts are popular as well. Top brands include the Mexicano brand.
The planned modernization is scheduled to take place over years, says their application to the city. Only a small increase in the number of employees at the facility, that employs 200 today, is expected. The plant operates 24 hours a day with three shifts.
1. Phase I – New blast freezers to replace current blast freezers
2. Phase II – Yogurt processing area realignment
3. Phase III – Cheese realignment
4. Phase IV – Plant modernization projects
Phase I will include construction of three new blast freezers, a new loading dock, refrigerated vestibule and a new shipping office. Twelve parking spaces will be removed to accommodate the new construction. Phase I construction is planned to occur in one to two years.
Phase II will develop a new building for the yogurt processing realignment. The addition of mixing tanks and various silos, as well as the modernization of the existing building are also planned. Phase II construction is anticipated to occur in two to three years.
Phase III includes the construction of a new building joining the existing cheese plant and whey plant, as well as the modernization of existing facilities. No additional employees are anticipated for this phase.
The 100,375 square foot plant would expand to 155,297 by the end of all four phases.
The Marquez Bros website offers some history.
“Our dream began when our founder and his family began to produce Mexican fresh cheese and sell locally to mom and pop stores. It was then when a vision was born to create a family business. In 1981, our dream became a reality when Marquez Brothers International, Inc. was established and our flagship brand, El Mexicano®, was introduced to the marketplace. With hard work and dedication Marquez Brothers International, Inc. has become a leading Consumer-packaged goods firm specializing in manufacturing, marketing and distribution of Mexican dairy, meats, beverages and other food products, as well as other consumables.”
They have distribution facilities around the U.S.
Lemoore approves sale of land for affordable housing
The Lemoore City Council recently approved the sale of city- owned land on D Street to AMG, which will develop 108 residential units of affordable housing. The developer has constructed several successful affordable housing developments in Lemoore. The council heard that the state requires the city to increase these housing options.