The Visalia Rawhide have announced their Promotional Schedule for the 2023 season, which begins April 11 at Valley Strong Ballpark. Throughout the Summer, the Rawhide will host six post-game fireworks shows and give away over 25 promotional items.
Opening Week presented by Budweiser and Bueno Beverage Company has three giveaways for fans to enjoy: Opening Night Hat, Rawhide Home Replica Jersey and a Magnet Schedule. Fans can also enjoy post-game fireworks on Saturday night.
The fun continues after Opening Week through the rest of summer. Aside from the one-day themes, giveaways, and fireworks, the Day of the Week promotions are back with a twist.
Family entertainment just became more affordable with Twos-days, organizers said in a release. Every home Tuesday game, fans can purchase CSDA Pasture tickets for only $2 and enjoy 2-for-1 tacos.
On Wednesdays, enjoy Brats, Beer, and Bingo. Bingo is free to any fans wanting to participate and anyone can enjoy the $6 brats sold at the Jameson On Deck Grill. Fans 21 and older can take advantage of $2 off all draft beers and mixed drinks on Wednesdays.
Everyone’s favorite Latin alter-ego is back! Every Thursday the Rawhide will transform into Los Toros de Visalia. Toros fans can enjoy discounted drinks every Thursday including $2 Modelo draft beer and $5 margaritas and micheladas.
Every Friday there will be a Rawhide replica jersey giveaway as a part of the Family Fun Fridays. Fans can also purchase four grandstand tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for $44 by visiting participating Chevron locations or showing the Chevron credit card at the ballpark.
All-American Saturdays are back and military members receive a grandstand ticket and $5 concessions voucher for $10 at the ticket office. Any fan over 21 can enjoy half off Budweiser, Bud Light, Estrella Jalisco, and Michelob Ultra.
Tipper’s Kids Club Members can look forward to bounce houses and activities every Sunday Funday in the Valley Children’s Kids Corral. Discounted $5 tickets are available to first responders every Sunday by showing a work ID.
The Rawhide staff look forward to welcoming fans to Valley Strong Ballpark on April 11 against the Dodgers affiliate, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Tickets are available at rawhidebaseball.com and a full promotional schedule is below and can be found online.
Rawhide's April 2023 Promotional Schedule
April 11-16 - Opening Week
April 11: Opening Night Hat Giveaway
April 12: Belle of the Ballpark
April 14: Rawhide Home Jersey Giveaway
April 15: Magnet Schedule Giveaway + Post-Game Fireworks
April 16: Tipper’s Birthday Party + Kids Club Giveaway: Team Photo
April 25: Free to Be Me Night
April 27: Dairy Night! Cowbell Giveaway
April 28: Rawhide Readers Night + Halloween Rawhide Jersey Giveaway
April 29: Tipper Coin Bank Giveaway
April 30: Halfway to Halloween Candy Dump + Visalia Youth Baseball Da