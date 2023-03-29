The Visalia Rawhide have announced their Promotional Schedule for the 2023 season, which begins April 11 at Valley Strong Ballpark. Throughout the Summer, the Rawhide will host six post-game fireworks shows and give away over 25 promotional items.

Opening Week presented by Budweiser and Bueno Beverage Company has three giveaways for fans to enjoy: Opening Night Hat, Rawhide Home Replica Jersey and a Magnet Schedule. Fans can also enjoy post-game fireworks on Saturday night.

The fun continues after Opening Week through the rest of summer. Aside from the one-day themes, giveaways, and fireworks, the Day of the Week promotions are back with a twist.

