Adventist Health's Dr. Raul Ayala, MD, MCHM, has been installed as the new President of the California Academy of Family Physicians (CAFP).

Ayala is the first CAFP president from the Central Valley area, including Fresno, Kings, Madera and Tulare counties.

Dr. Ayala has been recognized as a leader in health equity and ensuring patients receive not only the medical care they need, but the support to live well, a release stated.

