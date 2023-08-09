The Kings County Assessor’s office announced recently that the overall value of property in the county for 2023-24 jumped $1.1 billion to $14.9 billion.

That is an increase of 8.5%, the largest increase since 2008.The increase in the property rolls the year before was 4.5%.

The surprising jump comes even as nearly 134,000 acres of farmland is flooded due the heavy runoff this spring. Some 808 parcels in the county are under water as of June 30, valued at $211 million, says the assessor’s report to the Board of Supervisors. 

