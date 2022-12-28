John Lindt

The National Weather Service Hanford’s seven-day forecast calls for rain or a good chance of it for seven of eight days into the new year. Already heavy precipitation, brought in by an atmospheric river, has soaked most of California and piled up snow in the Sierra this week. Another water-laden atmospheric river will span from Friday into Saturday, taking aim at California with heavy precipitation. Forecasters call for a brief break in the rain along the West Coast for Sunday as the trough axis shifts east, but another round of precipitation is forecast once again for Monday and Tuesday.

“For now we don't see an end to this stormy pattern,” said Hanford meteorologist Antoinette Serrato.

This past Tuesday's storm was impressive, bringing almost 3 inches to the Sierra around Hume Lake, and 2.6 inches at Wawona in Yosemite. Skiers at China Peak near Huntington Lake have seen 150 inches of snow this season and runs are open now till April.

