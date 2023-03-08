An atmospheric river event Thursday through Saturday that is likely to unleash tropically-spawned warm rain atop the huge Sierra Nevada snowpack up to above 8,000 feet is causing concerns among the Kings River Water Association and other agencies.

Their biggest and most immediate uneasiness, however, isn’t with potential valley-bound high Sierra water surges, but with foothill streams and no way to regulate high flows entering the unregulated Kings River’s valley streams.

Watermaster Steve Haugen said Pine Flat Reservoir and upstream power company reservoirs have more than 600,000 acre-feet of available capacity. Pine Flat has 558,000 acre-feet of water stored and will likely be able to handle the snowmelt and rain.

