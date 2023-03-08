An atmospheric river event Thursday through Saturday that is likely to unleash tropically-spawned warm rain atop the huge Sierra Nevada snowpack up to above 8,000 feet is causing concerns among the Kings River Water Association and other agencies.
Their biggest and most immediate uneasiness, however, isn’t with potential valley-bound high Sierra water surges, but with foothill streams and no way to regulate high flows entering the unregulated Kings River’s valley streams.
Watermaster Steve Haugen said Pine Flat Reservoir and upstream power company reservoirs have more than 600,000 acre-feet of available capacity. Pine Flat has 558,000 acre-feet of water stored and will likely be able to handle the snowmelt and rain.
“Mill Creek and the other foothill streams that enter the river downstream from Pine Flat Dam are our biggest concern right now,” Haugen said. “There is no way to control or store the flows in those streams.”
Advance forecasts suggest that the peak flows in the largest such stream, Mill Creek, may produce a range from 4,500-14,500 cubic feet per second. Mill Creek, which carries only a trickle for most years, has recently carried flows of a few hundred cfs. Releases from Pine Flat would be limited to minimal fish flows if very high unstorable downstream flows occur.
Forecasters indicate the greatest amount of rainfall from the coming storm is likely to hit Friday and Friday night, possibly preceded and followed by lighter amounts.
Concern is for flooding in low lying lands along the Kings River.
The KRWA and its 28-member irrigation agencies that serve more than 1 million acres on the valley floor have been working with the Corps of Engineers for the past two months on longer-range plans for handling what was already expected to be a big snowmelt runoff year.
A March 1 report based upon snow surveys measured from aircraft indicated the Kings River snowpack on the ground contained a water equivalent of 2,808,000 acre-feet. More snow has since accumulated over the watershed with some to low elevations.
Snowpack totals registered for the March 1 Kings River watershed on-the-ground California Cooperative Snow Survey show snow depths averaging 152.8 inches, 234% of the historical record average for March 1. Average snowpack water content of 53.7 inches was measured; that is 238 percent of the historical average.
Rail authority releases updated schedule
The California High-Speed Rail Authority released a new report March 1 detailing an updated construction schedule for the big public works project and a lower ridership forecast that could affect its future financial viability.
The controversial project was first funded in 2008 and limited to construction in the Central Valley. Now the report says construction could be complete in the Kings County segment some time in 2026, later than earlier estimated.
The proposed Hanford-area rail station would not be ready until 2029. The updated project schedules for completing the 119-mile construction segment and for getting the Merced-to-Bakersfield segment operational now have been extended to 2030 to 2033, says the report.
Uncertainty over long term funding remains a key issue, says CEO Brian Kelly.
“More than anything, the project needs stabilized, long-term funding,” Kelly said. “Every country around the world that has built high-speed rail has dedicated billions of dollars over several decades to see it through. We don’t have one penny of state support for this project identified after 2030.”
The Authority is optimistic that more federal funding is in the wings however, with strong support from the Biden administration.
Now add concerns the rail line will see fewer riders than anticipated once it's operational. Kelly says lower population growth in the state and less future job growth as well as COVID-19 are impacting both the future schedule and ridership.
Regarding lower ridership estimates, the report says “Compared to the estimates presented in the Central Valley Segment Systems Management & Operations Interim Financial Plan and the 2020 Business Plan, overall system ridership is expected to be 25% lower due to the lower socio-economic growth forecasts and the changed assumptions from the more detailed modeling approach and updated user behavior data.”
Ridership forecasts for 2040 show the ridership declines from the 2020 estimate of 38.5 million annually to 31.2 million passengers in a 2023 estimate.
On the bright side, the report notes that updated ridership forecasts still show that high-speed rail in the Merced-to-Bakersfield segment will nearly double current rail ridership, despite the lower population and employment growth forecasts.
Meanwhile, construction over the next few years will continue in Kings County. The Authority notes that “We have now secured nearly all of the right of way (96%) needed to complete the 119 miles of construction underway.”
“The goal is, by 2028, to be complete and begin train testing on the 119-mile, double-tracked and electrified high-speed rail test track between Madera and Poplar Avenue in Kern County. Between 2030 and 2033, begin high-speed passenger service between Merced, Fresno and Bakersfield – this is our highest priority,” the report states.
Then there are the jobs.
”We just celebrated the creation of more than 10,000 construction jobs in the Central Valley on this project,” the report states.
Housing, commercial permits sagging
The number of new home building permits issued in the Central Valley for the first two months of 2023 numbered 534 through March 5 compared to 911 this time a year ago.
It is not just the residential market that is sagging by more than 40% this year. The value of all commercial permits is down by a similar level valued at $114 million so far in 2023 in Madera, Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties, according to the Construction Monitor. That is way down from $231 million in the first two months of 2022.
High mortgage rates and reduced demand are having an effect on both sales and price of existing homes in Visalia according to the Tulare County Association of Realtors' latest figures for February.
In Visalia, sold listings are down 40% so far this year and the average sales price has dropped 11%. The average sales price in Visalia was $355,000 as of February 2023 compared to $398,000 a year earlier.
Across all of California, the average sales price of an existing home has made it hard for a California family to own a home. California Association of Realtors says statewide, 17% of California households could afford to purchase the $790,020 median-priced home in the fourth quarter of 2022, down from 18% in third-quarter 2022 and down from 25% in fourth-quarter 2021. The report said affordability in Kings County was better at 35%.
Fewer sellers, fewer buyers
In Visalia there are about half as many active listings on the market year-over-year in the multiple listing service database. Sellers are pulling back along with buyers.
Using figures from Construction Monitor, Kings County’s new home permits are at a similar pace to last year at this time while the value of commercial projects is just $3 million so far this year compared to $10 million at this time last year.
California Association of Realtors' January 2023 resale housing report revealed significant year-over-year declines in both home sales and median prices throughout major regions of California.
All major regions experienced year-over-year sales drops of over one-third, with the Central Valley and Southern California experiencing the steepest declines at -43.3 percent and -41.1 percent, respectively.