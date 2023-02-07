Think you know about the World Ag Expo, which is set for Feb. 13-15? Here are some stats and facts about the annual event.
- World Ag Expo was established in 1968.
- 98,387 people came from 49 states and 34 countries to attend the 2022 show. It was the first live show after the COVID Pandemic.
- New for 2023: U.S. House Committee on Agriculture 2023 Farm Bill Listening Session, WW Livestock Demonstration Pavilion, and expanded live demos will be available throughout the grounds.
- World Ag Expo is produced by the International Agri-Center, an education-based, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
- The International Agri-Center owns nearly 700 acres. Outside of the show grounds and parking lots, the remaining 400+ acres are farmed. Crops include hay, cotton, and almonds.
- World Ag Expo gives back to local non-profits by providing the opportunity to fundraise by managing more than 30 food booths at the show. In 2022 more than $1 million was raised through food sales.
- World Ag Expo has over 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space, which is equivalent to 45 football fields.
- There are approximately 622 dozen donuts consumed during World Ag Expo.
- Three semi-truck loads of electrical equipment are brought in for the three-day event.
- Approximately 400 private planes land at the Tulare Airport during World Ag Expo.
