Photos: 51th Annual World Ag Expo
Buy Now

Around the World Ag Expo dairy center there are plenty of cow displays to be seen in this 2018 file photo.

 The Sentinel

Think you know about the World Ag Expo, which is set for Feb. 13-15? Here are some stats and facts about the annual event. 

  • World Ag Expo was established in 1968.
  • 98,387 people came from 49 states and 34 countries to attend the 2022 show. It was the first live show after the COVID Pandemic.
  • New for 2023: U.S. House Committee on Agriculture 2023 Farm Bill Listening Session, WW Livestock Demonstration Pavilion, and expanded live demos will be available throughout the grounds.
  • World Ag Expo is produced by the International Agri-Center, an education-based, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
  • The International Agri-Center owns nearly 700 acres. Outside of the show grounds and parking lots, the remaining 400+ acres are farmed. Crops include hay, cotton, and almonds.
  • World Ag Expo gives back to local non-profits by providing the opportunity to fundraise by managing more than 30 food booths at the show. In 2022 more than $1 million was raised through food sales.
  • World Ag Expo has over 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space, which is equivalent to 45 football fields.
  • There are approximately 622 dozen donuts consumed during World Ag Expo.
  • Three semi-truck loads of electrical equipment are brought in for the three-day event.
  • Approximately 400 private planes land at the Tulare Airport during World Ag Expo.

Park & Ride

Tags

Recommended for you