Pizza lovers around the Valley will have a "slice" weekend.
For the first time since 2019, the Lemoore Days Pizza Festival will return to Veterans Memorial Park for three days of food, drinks and music.
“The pizza-eating contest, the dollar dog pizza decorating contest for kids, those things will remain the same,” Lemoore Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Benjamin Kahikina said. “We’re excited to maintain some of those traditions.”
The free event runs from 3-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The event will feature rides, music, “a wide variety of vendors,” a beer garden and, of course, food.
“Beer, music and food – it kind of wins people over,” Kahikina joked.
Live entertainment throughout the weekend will include sets from local favorites August, That Little Band, One Hot Minute and others.
In addition, a cornhole tournament begins at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Kahikina, who’s organizing his first Pizza Festival in the role of Chamber CEO, said that the process has been eye-opening and has taught him a lot about the values of the Lemoore community. He said it has also taught him that they’re going to need a bigger oven in the future.
“As someone who attended in 2019, I was surprised by the lack of physical pizza,” Kahikina said. “I expected all varieties.”
Kahikina echoed a common observation about the Pizza Festival – it needs more pizza. And that’s exactly the plan for the future of the event, he said.
Originally known as Lemoore Days, the event was later rebranded The Lemoore Pizza Festival, in honor of Lemoore’s agricultural titans Olem Food Ingredients, known for their tomato products, and Leprino Foods Co., known for their dairy products. The combination of tomato sauce and cheese, of course, is a fine foundation for a pizza.
Next year, Lemoore Days and the Pizza Festival may live on as two separate events, though Chamber organizers are still working out when each event would be held.
Lemoore Days would focus on local businesses and carnival rides, while the Pizza Festival will focus on, what else, the pizza.
Lemoore Veterans Park is located at 350 W. Bush St., Lemoore.
For more information on the festival, call (559) 216-0505.