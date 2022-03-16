Adventist Health Medical Office – Coalinga welcomes board-certified pediatrician Vipin Jain, MD, to its medical staff. His healthcare philosophy is to promote the well-being of each child and their family by treating them in a holistic manner and developing long-term patient-doctor relationships.
Dr. Jain has extensive medical education and training, beginning with earning his medical degree from Azad Medical College in Delhi, India. Postdoctoral training includes residencies in pediatrics and surgery and completion of a research fellowship in genetics. He then led a World Health Organization (WHO)-funded project on genetic disorders in Delhi.
His training concluded with a pediatrics residency at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, and he has been certified by the American Board of Pediatrics for more than 20 years.
Dr. Jain cares for children with everyday needs and more serious conditions, including asthma, allergies, behavioral health and sleep issues. “Preventative care is my top issue,” he said.
His many interests include spending time with his family, cooking, traveling and painting with his children. He also has been involved in charitable projects such as providing healthcare and collecting food for homeless and poor families.
Dr. Jain is accepting new patients and may be reached at Adventist Health Medical Office – Coalinga, with a phone number of 559-935-4282.