Board-certified pediatric endocrinologist Betty Shum, MD, is now caring for patients at Adventist Health Medical Office — Fowler. She treats a number of conditions, including type 1 and type 2 diabetes, thyroid diseases, growth disorders and disease of the endocrine system.
“Practicing medicine has given me the opportunity to care for children and their families living with chronic diseases and provide support through the challenges of a difficult diagnosis and other healthcare barriers,” Dr. Shum said.
“Chronic disease often require constant attention and management,” Dr. Shum continued. “Beyond diagnosis and treatment, I want to equip my patients and caregivers with the knowledge and habits they need to maintain health.”
Dr. Shum earned her medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston followed by a pediatric residency at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland and a fellowship in pediatric endocrinology at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
She is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and recently received the Young Investigator Award from the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research. She is active in her profession as a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Endocrine Society, Pediatric Endocrine Society, American Society for Bone and Mineral Research, and American Diabetes Foundation.
Dr. Shum has served as a co-investigator for many clinical research projects, and her work appears in medical publications. She also has volunteered at summer camps for children with a chronic illnesses and mentored adolescents and teens.
When not caring for patients, she enjoys cooking, traveling, hiking and reading.
Dr. Shum is accepting new patients at Adventist Health Medical Office – Fowler, 300 S. Leon S. Peters Blvd, with a phone number of 559-834-1614.
