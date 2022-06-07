Palm Mountain Resort & Spa has announced the appointment of Patty Davis as its new general manager. She will oversee the daily operations of the 142-room hotel, as well as lead community and tourism partnerships.
Managed by Columbia Hospitality, the resort is in the heart of Palm Springs, just steps away from famed Palm Canyon Drive, home to the best dining, shopping, and entertainment in the city. The property offers a welcoming pool and hot tub for all ages; a spacious lobby; a spa with rejuvenating massages and facials, and expansive outdoor lounging spaces with fire pits against the backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains.
Davis has served as general manager at many Columbia Hospitality properties, most recently the MarQueen Hotel in Seattle. She held the position of general manager of Hotel Indigo Seattle Everett Waterfront, an IHG Hotel, where she hired and trained the management team and prepared them for the grand opening. She is also a certified hotel administrator, the highest certification from the American Hotel & Lodging Association; and she previously served as secretary, treasurer and vice president of the Washington Hospitality Association. Along with her new role at Palm Mountain Resort, Davis will continue to serve as area manager for Columbia Hospitality.
“I am extremely excited to take on this new role and to work closely with the incredibly talented and passionate professionals that make up the Palm Springs tourism community,” said Davis. “I have overseen many hotel operations, and I’m looking forward to leading the Palm Mountain Resort & Spa team as we continue to offer the very best in hospitality for our guests.”
Originally from Olympia, Wash., Davis grew up around her parents’ mom-and-pop coffee shop. When her father passed, Davis’ mother turned their shop into a hotel in her father’s memory. Her experiences growing up in the hotel industry led Davis to find her passion for hospitality as a young adult. Now, in her free time, she enjoys horseback riding, reading, hanging out with her 22-year-old son, Griffin, and cuddling her rescue dog, Max, who will soon become the mascot for Palm Mountain Resort. She is looking forward to making Palm Springs her new home.