One Eleven Coffee isn’t the average coffee shop, as it truly is a company that cares.
The company’s mission statement is “Love people, love coffee.”
One Eleven Coffee was created with a desire to “help revitalize downtown at a time when it was needed.” The mission seems successful as happy patrons and passersby line the street outside the coffee shop at 111 W. 7th St. #103 in downtown Hanford.
The coffee shop has just celebrated its sixth successful year with an anniversary celebration. Organizers went all out, trendy hor duerves on toothpicks with all the fixings were cutely displayed on the heightened tables with fancy artwork lining the walls and spectacular lighting giving the place an air of excitement.
There seems to be no target market being catered to in the establishment, although the decor and vibe is more youthful and contemporary.
There are all types and ages to be found enjoying this “coffee with a cause” through the day.
“We want to get people coming back for the taste,” a manger, who declined to give their name, said, adding that they serve Lanna Coffee, straight out of Fresno.
Menu items range from signature craft drinks like the “Coconut Blonde” to more subtle choices like the traditional cappuccino and nitro brew choices.
One Eleven Coffee is a project of Hanford's Koinonia Church. The Church desired to make a clear and powerful statement that they care about their community so officials decided to move the office headquarters of the church ministry to the heart of downtown and open One Eleven Coffee right beside it.
This project of Koinonia Church was designed to “help revitalize downtown while investing time and money into it,” said the One Eleven manager.
One Eleven Coffee also serves custom tea blends from a local company, vegan cookies, munchie food boxes with a theme and so much more. Whenever possible they serve products from local companies and vendors.
In an effort to form bonds within the community, the coffee shop hosts an open mic night for the public every first and third Thursday of the month. If you have
some poetry or a song you’d like to sing, you can join for the evening or just come sit and sip and gain a flavor of downtown.