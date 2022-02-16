The Lemoore Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing at its Special Meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 to consider and accept public comment for Tentative Parcel Map No. 2021-03: a request by Olam West Coast, Inc. to divide a developed 24.95-acre parcel into two parcels. The project site is located at 1175 S. 19th Avenue.
Planning staff say Olam wants to retain 10 acres of the processing plant site to continue its granulated garlic business but sell off the northern 15-acre tomato processing side of the business.
City Manager Nate Olson says he understands Olam has several interested buyers for the big tomato plant that shuttered a few year ago in Lemoore.
”It would be major priority for the community to regain those jobs," says Olson. Olam is an international food company, based in Singapore.
Grape prices were up in 2021
USDA says the 2021 grape crush totaled 3,858,841 tons, up 8.7% from the 2020 crush of 3,551,312 tons. Red wine varieties accounted for the largest share of all grapes crushed, at 2,016,959 tons, up 10.7% from 2020. White wine varieties crushed totaled 1,596,051 tons, up 0.3% from 2020. Tons crushed of raisin type varieties totaled 137,959, up 225% from 2020, and tons crushed of table type varieties totaled 107,872, up 13.2% from 2020.
The 2021 average price of all varieties was $848.42, up 24.8% from 2020. Average prices for the 2021 crop by type were as follows: red wine grapes, $1.055.18, up 32.4% from 2020; white wine grapes, $668.89, up 19.7% from 2020; raisin grapes, $292.23, up 16.6% from 2020; and table grapes, $183.12, up 14.6% from 2020.
Although the prices are lowest for varieties grown in the Central Valley, it makes up the largest volume of the wine varieties.
Auto club plans regional service hub in Visalia — 284 jobs
Visalia developer Butch Oldfield has filed a site plan for the Automobile Club of Southern California who would locate a regional office and service hub in the Visalia Industrial Park employing 284 workers.
The complex would service travelers in the Central Valley 24 hours a day with tow service, tire needs, collision repair as well as insurance needs, all from a central location.
Oldfield owns the nearly 7-acre vacant parcel at Kelsey and Crowley, just north of the former Jostens building, now owned by Oldfield. He would build a small campus of buildings to house each service line for the Auto Club.
Pattern change?
The six-week dry spell may finally come to an end Feb 21 through the end of the month, a number of forecast models agree. A persistent blocking high off the coast has kept any precipitation from falling this new year.